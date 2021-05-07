Honor Heights Park is ready to welcome mothers and others to its Papilion and Butterfly House this weekend.
The Butterfly House opens its season at 9 a.m. Saturday. The season runs through Sept. 30.
Mothers will be admitted free on Sunday, Mother's Day.
The Papilion had to skip its annual Mother's Day celebration in 2020 due do the COVID-19 pandemic. Papilion Manager Katherine Coburn said the Papilion did not open until June 1 last year.
"Because of COVID, we are not doing any extra crafts this year," she said.
Masks and keeping socially distant are recommended.
There also is a recommended limit of people in the Butterfly House, mostly to ensure optimal viewing, Coburn said.
"When we do field trips with kids, we try to limit it to not more than 20," she said. "You can observe the butterflies better if you're not packed in there."
The Butterfly House displays up to 26 varieties of butterflies native to the southeast United States. A chrysalis house provides the opportunity to see butterflies hatching each day, according to a media release.
Most of the Papilion's 10 raised flower beds should be ready by the weekend, Coburn said.
"Gardening is very popular since last year," she said. "The industry has had lots of business. Sometimes plant availability is difficult."
Muskogee County Master Gardeners, area nurseries and Connors State College horticulture students decorated the raised flower beds by the Butterfly House. Coburn said Blossoms has a bed and Carson Borovetz Greenhouse has a bed.
If you go
WHAT: Papilion Butterfly House season opening.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
SEASON HOURS: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 30.
WHERE: Papilion at Honor Heights Park, 1400 Honor Heights Drive.
ADMISSION: Free to mothers on Mother's Day; $3, adults; $2 children-seniors-military.
