A California man died and two people were injured in a collision 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah on U.S. 62 in Cherokee County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Angel Vasquez, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene; Ralph Burnett, 70, of Tahlequah was in fair condition when he was admitted to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa; his passenger, Lindsay Hall, 36, of Locust Grove, was treated at W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital in Tahlequah and released, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 8:25 p.m. Friday. Vasquez was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee westbound when, for an unknown reason, entered the eastbound lane striking the 2016 Toyota Tundra that Burnett was driving. Vasquez was not wearing a seat belt, but Burnett and Hall were, the report states.
