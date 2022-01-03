California woman dies from injuries in November collision

A California woman has died more than a month following a crash involving a Muskogee woman, states a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Leticia Lopez, 44, of Fullerton, California, died at Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa on Dec. 29 from the crash that happened Nov. 25, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 4:07 a.m. on Interstate 244 eastbound near Harvard Avenue in Tulsa. Lopez was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, and Autumn Richerson, 24, of Muskogee was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee. Richerson was treated at Saint John and released. Richerson was wearing a seat belt, but Lopez was not. The cause of the collision remains under investigation, the report states.
