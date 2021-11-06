Call for submissions for 2021 EOLS Virtual Holiday Music Showcase

The Eastern Oklahoma Library System invites local musicians of all skill levels to submit a recorded performance of holiday music for their second Virtual Holiday Music Showcase.
All songs should be original or in the public domain to avoid copyright issues, and be no longer than four minutes long. Library staff will select the top 10 to 12 songs for their second annual virtual program, which will be released in December via YouTube and Facebook.
Submissions should be emailed to submissions@eols.org no later than Dec. 6.
Contact your local EOLS branch for more details.
