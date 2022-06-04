Calvert joins Mabrey Bank

Mabrey Bank has announced that Justin Calvert has joined the bank as commercial lending officer, SVP at the Muskogee location.
Justin has 20 years of banking experience with an emphasis on commercial and mortgage lending. Prior to joining Mabrey Bank, he was with Firstar Bank and is a graduate of the Oklahoma Banker’s Association Consumer Banking School, the OBA Commercial Lending School and the OBA Leadership Academy.
“We are honored to have Justin join our team. His commitment to serving the community to help local business and the economy thrive along with investing in education and civic service aligns perfectly with our values. Having his expertise and experience on our team will help us continue to expand our offerings in the Muskogee area,” said David White, Mabrey Bank Muskogee Market president.
A longtime resident of Muskogee and dedicated community volunteer, Calvert serves as president of the Muskogee Rotary Club Foundation. He is also on the board of the Muskogee Education Foundation and Lake Area United Way. He is a past president of the Muskogee Rotary Club and has served in various roles with civic/service organizations throughout his career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.