Staff and campers of Camp Bennett couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day.
This temperate morning, Camp Bennett had its usual routine scheduled: Campers rotating between music, science, outdoor recreation and arts and crafts stations, followed by lunch and a trip to the swimming pool.
Despite this full day of activities, including playing with a horse during outdoor recreation, the campers were made happiest by the people around them.
“The best part of camp is being with her,” said camper Kristopher Corbett on his way to the swimming pool, throwing his arms around youth volunteer Arkeisesa Scott.
Camp Bennett is a summer day camp for youths and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. It is located on an old campground just off Honor Heights Park. The first two weeks of the camp hosts adults, and the final four weeks of camp are for second through 12th graders. The camp is staffed by Muskogee Public Schools teachers and parents, alongside additional volunteer support from the Youth Volunteer Corps of Muskogee. Campers enter the camp program through enrollment in Muskogee Public Schools.
Camp Bennett lasts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This year’s youth session is June 14 to July 9.
The staff and the campers become close throughout their weeks in camp together. Each small group of campers has two to three volunteers that remain with them during the four weeks of camp. Some even exchange gifts.
“It’s my first year here, but I love it,” said youth volunteer Abby Scherer. “We made each other friendship bracelets.”
“I’m keeping mine on,” said camper Julissa Barraza Gonzalez.
This sort of camaraderie is standard for the camp. For many members of both campers and staff, spending a few weeks each summer is an essential part of the year. Weekly field trips are part of the fun. Some of this year's excursions include trips to the waterpark and the local splash pad, as well as day trips dedicated to fishing and bowling.
“We have low staff turnover here because it’s so fun. You get paid to play with kids,” said Camp Director Susan Garland. “Any day at camp beats another day being anywhere else."
Garland has been a counselor at Camp Bennett since 2008. She also is a special education teacher at the 6th Grade Academy at Grant Foreman.
“It’s so good, as a teacher, to see these kids out here in camp,” Garland said. “When they go back to school, they see you as a familiar face and you have a bond with them.
Garland’s first year as camp director was 2020. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, however, it was an unusual year for the camp.
“We had a cyber camp last year,” Garland said. “We handed out Chromebooks and had them do activities, but it wasn’t the same as in person. Being outdoors is so good for them. Otherwise, most of these guys would be sitting in their room watching TV or playing video games.”
Camp Bennett is one of the best parts of summer vacation for campers. Each new year, previous campers start counting down until camp starts up again, Garland said.
“The kiddos in my class, I mean they start asking in January, ‘When’s Camp Bennett?,’ you know? And we’ll put it on our calendar that it’s June because they’ll start asking early,” she said. “They love camp. They talk about camp, and they wear their shirts, and they’ll tell their friends, ‘you have to come to camp.’”
