• Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce has postponed the chamber's annual banquet which was to take place March 26, to June 4.
• Muskogee County Historical Society meeting scheduled for March 19, at Three Rivers Museum has been canceled. Questions: Ragsdale, president, at (918) 207-9538.
• Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra concert, scheduled for March 15, has been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak.
• Northeastern State University's Reach Higher: Reconnect events. The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education has decided to postpone the Reach Higher: Reconnect events, including the event scheduled for April 4 and 7 at the NSU Muskogee campus. The events will be rescheduled for the summer.
