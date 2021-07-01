Candidates interested in filing for town trustee and town clerk/treasurer of the Town of Oktaha will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. July 12.
Kelly Beach, secretary of the Muskogee County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. July 14 when the filing period ends. Beach reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5 p.m. July 16 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:
Town trustee for Wards 1, 3 and 5, for terms expiring in 2025. Town trustee for Wards 2 and 4 for terms expiring in 2023 and, town clerk/treasurer for a term expiring in 2025.
Candidates filing for the town trustee positions must have been a resident and registered voter within the Town of Oktaha and ward they are filing, six months prior to the first day of candidate filing. Candidates for town clerk/treasurer must have been a resident and registered voter within the Town of Oktaha for six months prior to the first day of candidate filing. Although filing of town trustee positions are by ward, they and the town clerk/treasurer position are elected at large by registered voters within the town limits of the Town of Oktaha.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at (918) 687-8151 or muskogeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The Muskogee County Election Board is located at 400 W. Broadway, Room 120, Muskogee, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The special election is scheduled for Sept. 14.
