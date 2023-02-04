Candidate filings for municipal offices begin Monday

Candidates interested in filing for municipal office in eight Muskogee County municipalities can file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday.
Kelly Beach, secretary of the Muskogee County Election Board, said Declaration of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday when the filing period ends. Beach reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Feb. 10, and may only be filed by another candidate for that office, unless a candidate files unopposed.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted for the following offices:
Town of Braggs, two trustee positions.
Town of Ft. Gibson, trustees for Wards 1, 3 and 5.
Town of Haskell, trustees for Wards 1, 3 and 5.
Town of Oktaha, trustees for Wards 2 and 4.
Town of Porum, two trustee positions and clerk/treasurer.
Town of Taft, two trustee positions and treasurer.
Town of Warner, three trustee positions for 4 year-terms and 1 unexpired trustee position expiring in 2025.
Town of Webbers Falls, three trustee positions.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting your County Election Board office at (918) 687-8151 or email at Muskogeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
The municipal offices at stake will be filled in the nonpartisan General Election scheduled April 4.
The Muskogee County Election Board is located at 400 W. Broadway, Room 120, and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday except during the week of candidate filing where they will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
