Candidate forum, mayoral debate on tap

Voters will have an opportunity to hear candidates competing in Muskogee's upcoming mayoral and city council contests weigh in on the issues during a candidate forum.
A forum sponsored by Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce and Port of Muskogee will take place 8 a.m. Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Dr. Kimberly Williams, dean at Northeastern State University-Muskogee, will moderate the event.
Muskogee County Young Democrats and Republicans will play host to a mayoral debate scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. Micah Stafford and Jaxon Wicks will moderate the debate.
Muskogee's municipal elections will take place Feb. 8.
