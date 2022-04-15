Candidates crowd field for two open congressional posts

Candidates continued on Thursday adding their names to a growing list of contenders jockeying for party nominations for two congressional posts being vacated by incumbents.
Four more Republicans and an Independent jumped into the race for the seat being vacated four years early by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. After the second day of a three-day filing period, seven Republicans have declared their intent to compete in the GOP primary and win a chance to compete in the general election against at the Democratic contender and an Independent.
The field of Republicans seeking the nomination for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District grew even more crowded Thursday, with 11 candidates vying for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin. The Westville Republican who vowed in 2012 to limit his time in Congress to three terms opted to compete for Inhofe's Senate seat rather than compete for a sixth term in House.
Former 5th District Rep. Kendra Horn is the only Democrat to enter the race for Inhofe's seat. Four Democrats have declared their intent to compete for the post occupied now by U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who had drawn one GOP challenger by Thursday.
The second day of filing was a bit slower at election boards here and surrounding counties. The only candidate to file a declaration Thursday in Muskogee County was District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne.
After the second day of filing, only two contests have taken shape in Muskogee County. Republican Steve Goad declared his intent to challenge District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke for that post, and Matthew Price will compete against Larry Edwards, who was appointed to serve as Muskogee County District Attorney after Special Judge Orvil Loge was appointed to the bench.
Others who have declared candidacies in contests of local interest during the first two days of the filing period were:
U.S. SENATE — UNEXPIRED
Republicans — Markwayne Mullin, 44, Westville; T.W. Shannon, 44, Oklahoma City; and Alex Gray, 32, Nichols Hills; Nathan Dahm*, 39, Broken Arrow; Luke Holland*, 35, Tulsa; Adam Holley*, 41, Bixby; and Jessica Jean Garrison*, 47, Owasso.
Democrats — Kendra Horn, 45, Oklahoma City.
Independents — Ray Woods*, 86, Cleo Springs.
U.S. SENATE
Republicans — James Lankford, 54, Edmond; and Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, Owasso.
Democrats — Jason Bolinger, 29, Oklahoma City, Madison Horn*, 32, Oklahoma City, Arya Azma*, 32, Norman, and Brandon Wade*, 45, Bartlesville.
Independents — Michael L. Delaney, 57, Norman.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 1st District
Republicans — Kevin Hern, 60, Tulsa.
Democrats — Adam Martin, 26, Tulsa.
Independents — Evelyn L. Rogers, 69, Tulsa.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 2nd District
Republicans — John Bennett, 47, Vian; Dustin Roberts, 38, Durant; Guy Barker, 32, Monkey Island; Clint Johnson, 49, Tahlequah; Chris Schiller, 45, Muskogee; Marty Quinn, 62, Claremore; Johnny Teehee, 57, Vian; Avery Frix, 28, Muskogee; Rhonda Hopkins*, 46, Rose; David Derby*, 45, Owasso; and Pamela Gordon*, 62, McAlester.
GOVERNOR
Republicans — Kevin Stitt, 49, Oklahoma City; Mark Sherwood, 57, Broken Arrow; Joel Kintsel*, 46, Oklahoma City; and Moira McCabe*, 40, Oklahoma City.
Democrats — Connie Johnson, 69, Oklahoma City; and Joy Hofmeister, 57, Tulsa.
Libertarians — Natalie Bruno*, 37, Edmond.
Independents — Ervin Stone Yen*, 67, Nichols Hills.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Republicans — Matt Pinnell, 42, Tulsa.
STATE AUDITOR AND INSPECTOR
Republicans — Cindy Byrd, 49, Coalgate.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republicans — John M. O'Connor, 67, Tulsa; and Gentner F. Drummond, 58, Hominy.
STATE TREASURER
Republicans — Todd Russ, 61, Cordell; and Clark Jolley, 51, Edmond.
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Republicans — John Cox, 58, Peggs; April Grace, 56, Norman; and Ryan Walters*, 36, Edmond.
Democrats — Jena Nelson, 44, Edmond.
LABOR COMMISSIONER
Republicans — Leslie Kathryn Osborn, 58, Mustang.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Republicans — Glen Mulready, 61, Tulsa.
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER
Republicans — Kim David, 61, Porter; Justin Hornback*, 38, Broken Arrow; and Harold D. Spradling*, 87, Cherokee.
Democrats — Margaret Warigia Bowman, 53, Tulsa.
DISTRICT JUDGES
District 15, Office 1 — Tim King, 55, Muskogee.
District 15, Office 2 — Douglas Kirkley, 59, Coweta.
District 15, Office 3 — Jeff Payton, 58, Stilwell.
District 15, Office 4 — Bret A. Smith, 58, Council Hill.
District 18, Office 1 — Michael Hogan, 64, McAlester.
ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGES
Cherokee County — Josh King, 43, Hulbert.
McIntosh County — Brendon Bridges, 38, Eufaula.
Muskogee County — Orvil Loge, 53, Muskogee.
Wagoner County — Rebecca Hunter, 45, Porter; Eric Michael Jordan, 53, Wagoner; and Steve Money*, 68, Coweta.
DISTRICT ATTORNEYS
District 15
Republicans — Matthew R. Price, 33, Muskogee; and Larry Edwards, 64, Muskogee.
District 25
Republicans — Carol Iski, 65, Morris.
District 27
Republicans — Jack Thorp, 52, Broken Arrow.
STATE SENATE
District 4
Republicans — Keith A. Barenberg, 55, Colcord; Hoguen Apperson, 29, Jay; Tom Woods, 27, Westville; and Tom Callan, 69, Jay.
District 8
Republicans — Roger Thompson, 64, Okemah.
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
District 4
Republicans — Bob Ed Culver, 64, Tahlequah.
District 12
Republicans — Kevin McDugle, 54, Broken Arrow.
District 13
Republicans — Neil Hays, 49, Checotah, Carlisa Rogers*, 48, Muskogee; and Steve White*, 55, Muskogee.
District 14
Republicans — Chris Sneed, 44, Fort Gibson.
District 15
Republicans — Randy Randleman, 68, Eufaula; and Angie Brinlee, 53, Porum.
District 16
Republicans — Scott Fetgatter, 53, Okmulgee.
District 86
Republicans — David Hardin, 63, Stilwell.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — Mitch Sterling*, 52, Tahlequah.
Democrats — Randy Jones, 61, Tahlequah; and Bobby Cub Whitewater, 46, Hulbert.
County Commissioner, District 3
Democrats — Clif Hall, 55, Park Hill.
County Assessor
Democrats — Stephanie Hamby-Teague, 47, Tahlequah.
County Treasurer
Democrats — JoAnna Jean Champlain, 48, Welling; and Noel Hunter, 54, Tahlequah.
McINTOSH COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — James Puddin Curtis, 37, Checotah.
Democrats — William Wiles, 53, Checotah; Loyal Dean Taylor, 54, Checotah; and Judith Kathleen Horton*, 48, Checotah.
County Commissioner, District 3
Republicans — Bobby Ziegler, 57, Council Hill.
Democrats — Chip Collins, 49, Checotah; Bobby Laughlin, 37, Eufaula, and Ronnie Lee Layman Jr.*, 50, Eufaula.
County Assessor
Democrats — Trina L. Williams, 58, Eufaula.
County Treasurer
Democrats — Betty Whisenhunt, 59, Checotah.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — Ken Doke, 46, Muskogee; and Steve Goad, 59, Muskogee.
County Commissioner, District 3
Republicans — Kenny W. Payne*, 60, Muskogee.
County Assessor
Republicans — Ron Dean, 63, Muskogee.
County Treasurer
Republicans — Shelly Sumpter, 54, Muskogee.
Court Clerk - Unexpired
Republicans — Robyn Boswell, 55, Muskogee.
WAGONER COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — James Hanning, 51, Broken Arrow.
County Commissioner, District 3
Republicans — Tim Kelley, 62, Coweta, and Jeff Flanagan*, 59, Broken Arrow.
County Assessor
Republicans — Sandy Hodges, 67, Coweta.
County Treasurer
Republicans — Chasity Levi, 44, Broken Arrow; and Julie Robison Ballew, 50, Coweta.
*Candidates who filed Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.