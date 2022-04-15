Candidates crowd field for two open congressional posts

Candidates continued on Thursday adding their names to a growing list of contenders jockeying for party nominations for two congressional posts being vacated by incumbents. 

Four more Republicans and an Independent jumped into the race for the seat being vacated four years early by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. After the second day of a three-day filing period, seven Republicans have declared their intent to compete in the GOP primary and win a chance to compete in the general election against at the Democratic contender and an Independent.

The field of Republicans seeking the nomination for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District grew even more crowded Thursday, with 11 candidates vying for the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin. The Westville Republican who vowed in 2012 to limit his time in Congress to three terms opted to compete for Inhofe's Senate seat rather than compete for a sixth term in House. 

Former 5th District Rep. Kendra Horn is the only Democrat to enter the race for Inhofe's seat. Four Democrats have declared their intent to compete for the post occupied now by U.S. Sen. James Lankford, who had drawn one GOP challenger by Thursday.   

The second day of filing was a bit slower at election boards here and surrounding counties. The only candidate to file a declaration Thursday in Muskogee County was District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne. 

After the second day of filing, only two contests have taken shape in Muskogee County. Republican Steve Goad declared his intent to challenge District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke for that post, and Matthew Price will compete against Larry Edwards, who was appointed to serve as Muskogee County District Attorney after Special Judge Orvil Loge was appointed to the bench. 

Others who have declared candidacies in contests of local interest during the first two days of the filing period were: 

U.S. SENATE — UNEXPIRED

Republicans — Markwayne Mullin, 44, Westville; T.W. Shannon, 44, Oklahoma City; and Alex Gray, 32, Nichols Hills; Nathan Dahm*, 39, Broken Arrow; Luke Holland*, 35, Tulsa; Adam Holley*, 41, Bixby; and Jessica Jean Garrison*, 47, Owasso.

Democrats — Kendra Horn, 45, Oklahoma City.

Independents — Ray Woods*, 86, Cleo Springs.

U.S. SENATE

Republicans — James Lankford, 54, Edmond; and Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, Owasso.

Democrats — Jason Bolinger, 29, Oklahoma City, Madison Horn*, 32, Oklahoma City, Arya Azma*, 32, Norman, and Brandon Wade*, 45, Bartlesville.

Independents — Michael L. Delaney, 57, Norman.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 1st District

Republicans — Kevin Hern, 60, Tulsa.

Democrats — Adam Martin, 26, Tulsa.

Independents — Evelyn L. Rogers, 69, Tulsa.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 2nd District

Republicans — John Bennett, 47, Vian; Dustin Roberts, 38, Durant; Guy Barker, 32, Monkey Island; Clint Johnson, 49, Tahlequah; Chris Schiller, 45, Muskogee; Marty Quinn, 62, Claremore; Johnny Teehee, 57, Vian; Avery Frix, 28, Muskogee; Rhonda Hopkins*, 46, Rose; David Derby*, 45, Owasso; and Pamela Gordon*, 62, McAlester.

GOVERNOR

Republicans — Kevin Stitt, 49, Oklahoma City; Mark Sherwood, 57, Broken Arrow; Joel Kintsel*, 46, Oklahoma City; and Moira McCabe*, 40, Oklahoma City.

Democrats — Connie Johnson, 69, Oklahoma City; and Joy Hofmeister, 57, Tulsa.

Libertarians — Natalie Bruno*, 37, Edmond.

Independents — Ervin Stone Yen*, 67, Nichols Hills.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republicans — Matt Pinnell, 42, Tulsa.

STATE AUDITOR AND INSPECTOR

Republicans — Cindy Byrd, 49, Coalgate.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republicans — John M. O'Connor, 67, Tulsa; and Gentner F. Drummond, 58, Hominy.

STATE TREASURER

Republicans — Todd Russ, 61, Cordell; and Clark Jolley, 51, Edmond.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Republicans — John Cox, 58, Peggs; April Grace, 56, Norman; and Ryan Walters*, 36, Edmond.

Democrats — Jena Nelson, 44, Edmond.

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republicans — Leslie Kathryn Osborn, 58, Mustang.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Republicans — Glen Mulready, 61, Tulsa.

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER

Republicans — Kim David, 61, Porter; Justin Hornback*, 38, Broken Arrow; and Harold D. Spradling*, 87, Cherokee.

Democrats — Margaret Warigia Bowman, 53, Tulsa.

DISTRICT JUDGES

District 15, Office 1 — Tim King, 55, Muskogee.

District 15, Office 2 — Douglas Kirkley, 59, Coweta.

District 15, Office 3 — Jeff Payton, 58, Stilwell.

District 15, Office 4 — Bret A. Smith, 58, Council Hill.

District 18, Office 1 — Michael Hogan, 64, McAlester.

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGES

Cherokee County — Josh King, 43, Hulbert.

McIntosh County — Brendon Bridges, 38, Eufaula.

Muskogee County — Orvil Loge, 53, Muskogee.

Wagoner County — Rebecca Hunter, 45, Porter; Eric Michael Jordan, 53, Wagoner; and Steve Money*, 68, Coweta.

DISTRICT ATTORNEYS

District 15

Republicans — Matthew R. Price, 33, Muskogee; and Larry Edwards, 64, Muskogee.

District 25

Republicans — Carol Iski, 65, Morris.

District 27

Republicans — Jack Thorp, 52, Broken Arrow.

STATE SENATE

District 4

Republicans — Keith A. Barenberg, 55, Colcord; Hoguen Apperson, 29, Jay; Tom Woods, 27, Westville; and Tom Callan, 69, Jay.

District 8

Republicans — Roger Thompson, 64, Okemah.

STATE REPRESENTATIVES

District 4

Republicans — Bob Ed Culver, 64, Tahlequah.

District 12

Republicans — Kevin McDugle, 54, Broken Arrow.

District 13

Republicans — Neil Hays, 49, Checotah, Carlisa Rogers*, 48, Muskogee; and Steve White*, 55, Muskogee.

District 14

Republicans — Chris Sneed, 44, Fort Gibson.

District 15

Republicans — Randy Randleman, 68, Eufaula; and Angie Brinlee, 53, Porum.

District 16

Republicans — Scott Fetgatter, 53, Okmulgee.

District 86

Republicans — David Hardin, 63, Stilwell.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

Republicans — Mitch Sterling*, 52, Tahlequah.

Democrats — Randy Jones, 61, Tahlequah; and Bobby Cub Whitewater, 46, Hulbert.

County Commissioner, District 3

Democrats — Clif Hall, 55, Park Hill.

County Assessor

Democrats — Stephanie Hamby-Teague, 47, Tahlequah.

County Treasurer

Democrats — JoAnna Jean Champlain, 48, Welling; and Noel Hunter, 54, Tahlequah.

McINTOSH COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

Republicans — James Puddin Curtis, 37, Checotah.

Democrats — William Wiles, 53, Checotah; Loyal Dean Taylor, 54, Checotah; and Judith Kathleen Horton*, 48, Checotah.

County Commissioner, District 3

Republicans — Bobby Ziegler, 57, Council Hill.

Democrats — Chip Collins, 49, Checotah; Bobby Laughlin, 37, Eufaula, and Ronnie Lee Layman Jr.*, 50, Eufaula.

County Assessor

Democrats — Trina L. Williams, 58, Eufaula.

County Treasurer

Democrats — Betty Whisenhunt, 59, Checotah.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

Republicans — Ken Doke, 46, Muskogee; and Steve Goad, 59, Muskogee.

County Commissioner, District 3

Republicans — Kenny W. Payne*, 60, Muskogee.

County Assessor

Republicans — Ron Dean, 63, Muskogee.

County Treasurer

Republicans — Shelly Sumpter, 54, Muskogee.

Court Clerk - Unexpired

Republicans — Robyn Boswell, 55, Muskogee.

WAGONER COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

Republicans — James Hanning, 51, Broken Arrow.

County Commissioner, District 3

Republicans — Tim Kelley, 62, Coweta, and Jeff Flanagan*, 59, Broken Arrow.

County Assessor

Republicans — Sandy Hodges, 67, Coweta.

County Treasurer

Republicans — Chasity Levi, 44, Broken Arrow; and Julie Robison Ballew, 50, Coweta. 

*Candidates who filed Thursday.

