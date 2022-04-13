Your Vote Counts

Contenders for public office filed declarations of candidacy on Wednesday, the first of a three-day filing period marking the official start of the 2022 election cycle.

Those who filed at county election boards will be competing for county commission posts for Districts 1 and 3, county assessor, and treasurer. Muskogee County commissioners authorized a special election to fill the remainder of an unexpired term for the court clerk. 

At the state level, all seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and half of the state Senate seats will be up for grabs. Statewide contests on tap this year include races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general. 

Candidates also will compete in contests for state superintendent of public instruction, labor and insurance commissioners, and state treasurer. An election to fill one of three seats on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission will round out the state elections this year. 

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's early retirement is expected to attract several contenders for one of two U.S. Senate elections scheduled this year. The state’s five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs to any qualified elector who chooses to defend the post or challenge an incumbent.

Among the first-day filers for contests of local interest were:

U.S. SENATE — UNEXPIRED

Republicans — Markwayne Mullin, 44, Westville; T.W. Shannon, 44, Oklahoma City; and Alex Gray, 32, Nichols Hills.

Democrats — Kendra Horn, 45, Oklahoma City.

Independents — Michael L. Delaney, 57, Norman.

U.S. SENATE

Republicans — James Lankford, 54, Edmond; and Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, Owasso.

Democrat — Jason Bolinger, 29, Oklahoma City.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 1st District

Republican — Kevin Hern, 60, Tulsa.

Democrat — Adam Martin, 26, Tulsa.

Independent — Evelyn L. Rogers, 69, Tulsa.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 2nd District

Republicans — John Bennett, 47, Vian; Dustin Roberts, 38, Durant; Guy Barker, 32, Monkey Island; Clint Johnson, 49, Tahlequah; Chris Schiller, 45, Muskogee; Marty Quinn, 62, Claremore; Johnny Teehee, 57, Vian; and Avery Frix, 28, Muskogee.

GOVERNOR

Republicans — Kevin Stitt, 49, Oklahoma City; and Mark Sherwood, 57, Broken Arrow.

Democrats — Connie Johnson, 69, Oklahoma City; and Joy Hofmeister, 57, Tulsa.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republican — Matt Pinnell, 42, Tulsa.

STATE AUDITOR AND INSPECTOR

Republican — Cindy Byrd, 49, Coalgate.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republicans — John M. O'Connor, 67, Tulsa; and Gentner F. Drummond, 58, Hominy.

STATE TREASURER

Republicans — Todd Russ, 61, Cordell; and Clark Jolley, 51, Edmond.

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Republicans — John Cox, 58, Peggs; and April Grace, 56, Norman.

Democrat — Jena Nelson, 44, Edmond.

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republican — Leslie Kathryn Osborn, 58, Mustang.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Republican — Glen Mulready, 61, Tulsa.

CORPORATION COMMISSIONER

Republican — Kim David, 61, Porter.

Democrat — Margaret Warigia Bowman, 53, Tulsa.

DISTRICT JUDGES

District 15, Office 1 — Tim King, 55, Muskogee.

District 15, Office 2 — Douglas Kirkley, 59, Coweta.

District 15, Office 3 — Jeff Payton, 58, Stilwell.

District 15, Office 4 — Bret A. Smith, 58, Council Hill.

District 18, Office 1 — Michael Hogan, 64, McAlester.

ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGES

Cherokee County — Josh King, 43, Hulbert.

McIntosh County — Brendon Bridges, 38, Eufaula.

Muskogee County — Orvil Loge, 53, Muskogee.

Wagoner County — Rebecca Hunter, 45, Porter; and Eric Michael Jordan, 53, Wagoner.

DISTRICT ATTORNEYS

District 15

Republicans — Matthew R. Price, 33, Muskogee; and Larry Edwards, 64, Muskogee.

District 25

Republican — Carol Iski, 65, Morris.

District 27

Republican — Jack Thorp, 52, Broken Arrow.

STATE SENATE

District 4

Republicans — Keith A. Barenberg, 55, Colcord; Hoguen Apperson, 29, Jay; Tom Woods, 27, Westville; and Tom Callan, 69, Jay.

District 8

Republican — Roger Thompson, 64, Okemah.

STATE REPRESENTATIVES

District 4

Republican — Bob Ed Culver, 64, Tahlequah.

District 12

Republican — Kevin McDugle, 54, Broken Arrow.

District 13

Republican — Neil Hays, 49, Checotah.

District 14

Republican — Chris Sneed, 44, Fort Gibson.

District 15

Republicans — Randy Randleman, 68, Eufaula; and Angie Brinlee, 53, Porum.

District 16

Republican — Scott Fetgatter, 53, Okmulgee.

District 86

Republican — David Hardin, 63, Stilwell.

CHEROKEE COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

Democrats — Randy Jones, 61, Tahlequah; and Bobby Cub Whitewater, 46, Hulbert.

County Commissioner, District 3

Democrat — Clif Hall, 55, Park Hill.

County Assessor

Democrat — Stephanie Hamby-Teague, 47, Tahlequah.

County Treasurer

Democrats — JoAnna Jean Champlain, 48, Welling; and Noel Hunter, 54, Tahlequah.

McINTOSH COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

Republican — James Puddin Curtis.

Democrat — William Wiles and Loyal Dean Taylor.

County Commissioner, District 3

Republican — Bobby Ziegler.

Democrat — Chip Collins and Bobby Laughlin.

County Assessor

Democrat — Trina L. Williams.

County Treasurer

Democrat — Betty Whisenhunt.

MUSKOGEE COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

Republicans — Ken Doke, 46, Muskogee; and Steve Goad, 59, Muskogee.

County Commissioner, District 3

No filers.

County Assessor

Republican — Ron Dean, 63, Muskogee.

County Treasurer

Republican — Shelly Sumpter, 54, Muskogee.

Court Clerk - Unexpired

Republican — Robyn Boswell, 55, Muskogee.

WAGONER COUNTY

County Commissioner, District 1

Republican — James Hanning, 51, Broken Arrow.

County Commissioner, District 3

Republican — Tim Kelley, 62, Coweta.

County Assessor

Republican — Sandy Hodges, 67, Coweta.

County Treasurer

Republicans — Chasity Levi, 44, Broken Arrow; and Julie Robison Ballew, 50, Coweta.

