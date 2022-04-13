Contenders for public office filed declarations of candidacy on Wednesday, the first of a three-day filing period marking the official start of the 2022 election cycle.
Those who filed at county election boards will be competing for county commission posts for Districts 1 and 3, county assessor, and treasurer. Muskogee County commissioners authorized a special election to fill the remainder of an unexpired term for the court clerk.
At the state level, all seats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives and half of the state Senate seats will be up for grabs. Statewide contests on tap this year include races for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.
Candidates also will compete in contests for state superintendent of public instruction, labor and insurance commissioners, and state treasurer. An election to fill one of three seats on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission will round out the state elections this year.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's early retirement is expected to attract several contenders for one of two U.S. Senate elections scheduled this year. The state’s five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs to any qualified elector who chooses to defend the post or challenge an incumbent.
Among the first-day filers for contests of local interest were:
U.S. SENATE — UNEXPIRED
Republicans — Markwayne Mullin, 44, Westville; T.W. Shannon, 44, Oklahoma City; and Alex Gray, 32, Nichols Hills.
Democrats — Kendra Horn, 45, Oklahoma City.
Independents — Michael L. Delaney, 57, Norman.
U.S. SENATE
Republicans — James Lankford, 54, Edmond; and Jackson Lahmeyer, 30, Owasso.
Democrat — Jason Bolinger, 29, Oklahoma City.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 1st District
Republican — Kevin Hern, 60, Tulsa.
Democrat — Adam Martin, 26, Tulsa.
Independent — Evelyn L. Rogers, 69, Tulsa.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 2nd District
Republicans — John Bennett, 47, Vian; Dustin Roberts, 38, Durant; Guy Barker, 32, Monkey Island; Clint Johnson, 49, Tahlequah; Chris Schiller, 45, Muskogee; Marty Quinn, 62, Claremore; Johnny Teehee, 57, Vian; and Avery Frix, 28, Muskogee.
GOVERNOR
Republicans — Kevin Stitt, 49, Oklahoma City; and Mark Sherwood, 57, Broken Arrow.
Democrats — Connie Johnson, 69, Oklahoma City; and Joy Hofmeister, 57, Tulsa.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Republican — Matt Pinnell, 42, Tulsa.
STATE AUDITOR AND INSPECTOR
Republican — Cindy Byrd, 49, Coalgate.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republicans — John M. O'Connor, 67, Tulsa; and Gentner F. Drummond, 58, Hominy.
STATE TREASURER
Republicans — Todd Russ, 61, Cordell; and Clark Jolley, 51, Edmond.
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Republicans — John Cox, 58, Peggs; and April Grace, 56, Norman.
Democrat — Jena Nelson, 44, Edmond.
LABOR COMMISSIONER
Republican — Leslie Kathryn Osborn, 58, Mustang.
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Republican — Glen Mulready, 61, Tulsa.
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER
Republican — Kim David, 61, Porter.
Democrat — Margaret Warigia Bowman, 53, Tulsa.
DISTRICT JUDGES
District 15, Office 1 — Tim King, 55, Muskogee.
District 15, Office 2 — Douglas Kirkley, 59, Coweta.
District 15, Office 3 — Jeff Payton, 58, Stilwell.
District 15, Office 4 — Bret A. Smith, 58, Council Hill.
District 18, Office 1 — Michael Hogan, 64, McAlester.
ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGES
Cherokee County — Josh King, 43, Hulbert.
McIntosh County — Brendon Bridges, 38, Eufaula.
Muskogee County — Orvil Loge, 53, Muskogee.
Wagoner County — Rebecca Hunter, 45, Porter; and Eric Michael Jordan, 53, Wagoner.
DISTRICT ATTORNEYS
District 15
Republicans — Matthew R. Price, 33, Muskogee; and Larry Edwards, 64, Muskogee.
District 25
Republican — Carol Iski, 65, Morris.
District 27
Republican — Jack Thorp, 52, Broken Arrow.
STATE SENATE
District 4
Republicans — Keith A. Barenberg, 55, Colcord; Hoguen Apperson, 29, Jay; Tom Woods, 27, Westville; and Tom Callan, 69, Jay.
District 8
Republican — Roger Thompson, 64, Okemah.
STATE REPRESENTATIVES
District 4
Republican — Bob Ed Culver, 64, Tahlequah.
District 12
Republican — Kevin McDugle, 54, Broken Arrow.
District 13
Republican — Neil Hays, 49, Checotah.
District 14
Republican — Chris Sneed, 44, Fort Gibson.
District 15
Republicans — Randy Randleman, 68, Eufaula; and Angie Brinlee, 53, Porum.
District 16
Republican — Scott Fetgatter, 53, Okmulgee.
District 86
Republican — David Hardin, 63, Stilwell.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Democrats — Randy Jones, 61, Tahlequah; and Bobby Cub Whitewater, 46, Hulbert.
County Commissioner, District 3
Democrat — Clif Hall, 55, Park Hill.
County Assessor
Democrat — Stephanie Hamby-Teague, 47, Tahlequah.
County Treasurer
Democrats — JoAnna Jean Champlain, 48, Welling; and Noel Hunter, 54, Tahlequah.
McINTOSH COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republican — James Puddin Curtis.
Democrat — William Wiles and Loyal Dean Taylor.
County Commissioner, District 3
Republican — Bobby Ziegler.
Democrat — Chip Collins and Bobby Laughlin.
County Assessor
Democrat — Trina L. Williams.
County Treasurer
Democrat — Betty Whisenhunt.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republicans — Ken Doke, 46, Muskogee; and Steve Goad, 59, Muskogee.
County Commissioner, District 3
No filers.
County Assessor
Republican — Ron Dean, 63, Muskogee.
County Treasurer
Republican — Shelly Sumpter, 54, Muskogee.
Court Clerk - Unexpired
Republican — Robyn Boswell, 55, Muskogee.
WAGONER COUNTY
County Commissioner, District 1
Republican — James Hanning, 51, Broken Arrow.
County Commissioner, District 3
Republican — Tim Kelley, 62, Coweta.
County Assessor
Republican — Sandy Hodges, 67, Coweta.
County Treasurer
Republicans — Chasity Levi, 44, Broken Arrow; and Julie Robison Ballew, 50, Coweta.
