Campaign signs are beginning to appear in the area, but candidates and residents must know what the law is when it comes to placing those signs.
From local to state to national elections, candidates are getting the word out by posting signs on street corners and front yards.
One of the places signs can't be placed is on the state's right-of-ways.
"State law found in 69 O.S. § 1208(b) strictly prohibits such signs from being placed in state rights-of-way because of safety concerns," according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. "Not only can illegally placed signs block drivers’ views at intersections, medians or ramps and hinder maintenance operations, but also endanger those who try to post them along high-speed roadways or on bridges."
ODOT State Maintenance Engineer Taylor Henderson says candidates might try to sidestep the issue.
"We know candidates want to advertise to passing traffic, but they need to go through the proper channels to place their signs on private property with the landowner’s permission,” Henderson said. “Signs in highway rights-of-way can block drivers’ vision when turning, blow into traffic or damage state maintenance equipment.”
The City of Muskogee also requires permission from the property owner prior to installing the sign. The city ordinance says that political signs "shall not be erected more than 30 days prior to an election on the issue and shall be removed within 10 days following such election."
The city also has an ordinance as to where the campaign signs can be placed.
"No person shall place or maintain nor shall any public authority permit upon any highway any traffic sign, signal or device bearing thereon any commercial advertising," the ordinance says. "Such signs shall not be placed any closer than 12 feet from the curb or edge of the street."
The same right-of-way prohibition that appears in the state law appears in Section 78-39 of the city code. Campaign signs are prohibited from resembling traffic signals.
"No person shall place, maintain or display upon or in view of any highway an unauthorized sign, signal, marking or device which purports to be or is an imitation of or resembles an official traffic control device or railroad sign or signal, which attempts to direct the movement of traffic which projects any flashing or revolving beams of light, or which hides from view or interferes with the effectiveness of any official traffic control device or any railroad sign or signal."
