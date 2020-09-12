Candidates prepare for UKB election

TAHLEQUAH — United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Election Board has completed background checks and approved 31 candidates to run for office during the Nov. 2, UKB Tribal Council Election.
To be eligible to vote, Keetoowahs must be 21 or older by the Nov. 2 election day, have been an exclusive Keetoowah member for at least six months, be a resident or affiliated with a particular district and be listed in the official Voter List in the district of which the member wishes to vote. They must also present their Keetoowah ID on the day of the election to verify identity.
Information: (918) 871-2769 or online at https://www.ukb-nsn.gov/electionboard.
Candidates:
Chief — Anile Adair Locust, Joe Bunch, Woodrow Woody Proctor, Roxana Wilden, Donald Adair.
Assistant Chief — Jeff Wacoche, Jimmy Ray (Buggy) Thirsty Sr., Jamie Thompson.
Secretary — Robby R. Livers, Teresa Hair, Joyce Hawk, Charlotte Kingfisher Wolfe.
Treasurer — James Wahoo Walters, Sonja Ummerteskee Gourd, Marlene Ballard.
Delaware District — Caleb Grimmett, Archie Buzzard.
Tahlequah District — Alvin Hicks, Sammy Allen.
Sequoyah District — Maudeen Vann, Junior L. Catron, Joey Duvall.
Flint District — Frankie Still.
Saline District — Charles Smoke.
Cooweescoowee — Jeannie Tidwell, Clifford Wofford.
Illinois District — Leroy Hicks, Peggy Girty.
Canadian District — Eddie Sacks.
Goingsnake District — Sharon Benoit, William Willie Christie.
According to the Keetoowah Election Ordinance, an eligible voter residing in the territory known as the “Old Cherokee Nation” will be allowed to vote in the district in which they have resided for a period of three months prior to the election. If the Keetoowah has changed residences in the three months prior to voting, they will “not be entitled to vote in the new district” until the next election. Instead, voters must vote in the old district of which their name appears on the Voters List.
No absentee voting shall be permitted. For voters with physical disabilities, precinct workers will be on hand at each polling place to assist with the voting process.
