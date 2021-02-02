Candidates submit paper work for April 6 elections

The general election will be April 6 with early voting from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1 and 2.
In Fort Gibson, incumbent trustees Mike Sharpe and Tim Smith filed for Ward 2 and 4. Sharpe serves as Fort Gibson Mayor. Fort Gibson also will have elections for town treasurer and to fill an unexpired term for town clerk.
In McIntosh County, seven candidates submitted their paper work for four seats in Checotah and three in Eufaula. Wagoner County saw two candidates put their names on the ballot.
In Cherokee County, no one filed for the Hulbert Board of Trustees, the county's only municipal election.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
• Fort Gibson Town Clerk — Christie R. Glasby.
• Fort Gibson Town Treasurer — Amanda Smith.
• Fort Gibson Trustee, Ward 4 — Tim Smith.
• Fort Gibson Trustee, Ward 2 — Mike Sharpe.
• Haskell Trustee, Ward 2 — Butch Perryman.
• Webbers Falls – Eddie Casinger.
McINTOSH COUNTY
• Checotah Ward 1 — Earnest G Myers.
• Checotah Ward 2 — Tony Fields.
• Checotah Ward 4 — Ronnie Brinsfield.
• Checotah City Treasurer — Delania Stevens.
• Eufaula Ward 3 — Jamie Wayne Upton.
• Eufaula Ward 4 — Emma Lene Watts.
• Eufaula At Large – Todd Warren.
WAGONER COUNTY
• Coweta City Council, Ward 4 — Kyle Gilbert.
* Okay Trustee — Kala King.
