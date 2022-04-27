Jo Glenn, candidate for U.S. Senate, and Jimmy Haley, candidate for Oklahoma House District 13, will speak to Muskogee County Democrats this week. They will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Glenn is a public school teacher and a former Tulsa County prosecuter. She has also served as Tulsa County Democratic Party Chair. Glenn is running for the Senate seat held by James Lankford. She said she believes that her experience with the energy of our workforce, the education system and communities can be used to improve the quality of the state.
Muskogee County's own Jimmy Haley is running for the seat vacated by Avery Frix. Haley is serving as treasurer of the Muskogee County Democratic Party. Haley has military, civil service, international and corporate business and down-home farm experience. He live with his wife in Summit. He said he believes his values and experience make him the perfect fit for this district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.