Candlelight tours return to Fort Gibson Historic Site

FORT GIBSON — Nighttime candlelight tours will return to Fort Gibson Historic Site on Saturday.
Bundle up to take in the sounds of music, smells of mulled cider and laughter of people readying for the coming winter at the Indian Territory frontier post.
Staff and volunteers will lead visitors through several scenes depicting Christmas on the frontier. The tour will begin in the rooms of the log palisade before winding through the mess hall and ending at the sutler’s area for cider and ginger snaps. Santa will be at Fort Gibson Historic Site for photos.
The tours will be family-friendly and should take about an hour. Tours will be every 20 minutes from 6–8 p.m. Each tour group is limited to 10 people.
Tickets must be purchased in advance in order to reserve a tour time. Tickets for adults cost $10, and tickets for children ages 6–12 cost $5. They can be purchased at the Fort Gibson Historic Site Commissary gift shop which is open 10 a,m,-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Information: (918) 478-4088 or email fortgibson@history.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.