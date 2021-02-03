A candlelight vigil in remembrance of people slain in a Tuesday morning shooting will be at 5:30 p.m. today at the Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
A balloon release will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Elliott Park, which is north of Sadler Arts Academy, 800 Altamont St.
Five children were slain in the shooting — Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Nevaeh Pridgeon , 6; Que'dynce Anderson, 9. A 24-year-old man, Javarion Lee, also was killed.
The children's mother, Brittany Anderson, 27, was wounded.
Anderson's cousin, Sweet Pea Hearn, set up the events.
"This is a tragedy not just because of my cousins, but also the community," Hearn said. "And in remembrance of the children who lost their lives."
Hearn said the children were loving, smart "and full of joy."
"They were well-loved, too," Hearn said, recalling how fun they were "just hanging out."
Hearn requests people bring red and blue balloons to the balloon launch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.