Capt. Charles Smith: Make sure you are saved

Jeremiah 8:20
I want to focus on the last two words of this verse from the Book of Jeremiah. Just to think of what these words specifically describe, for whatever you or I may think, there are only two classes of people: there are the saved and there are the unsaved. The people who are really Christ’s by an intelligent decision, surrender, and living vital faith; those who have passed from death unto life; those who are described by the words of the Apostle Paul, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them that are in Christ Jesus”; those who are described by that wonderful word, “Beloved, now are we the sons of God, and it doth not yet appear what we shall be; but we know that when He shall appear we shall be like Him, for we shall see Him as He is.” Those who are born again and have the witness within that they are accepted in the Beloved; those who can say with Wesley,
“No condemnation now I dread; Jesus, and all in Him, is mine! Alive in Him, my living Head, and clothed in righteousness divine, bold I approach the eternal throne, and claim the crown, through Christ my own.”
To those that are hidden in Him by faith. Do you know what that experience is? Have you come to Calvary by faith? Have you bathed the altar with your tears of repentance and then walk in the newness of life? Have you heard Him say, “Your sins are forgiven, go and sin no more?” There are those here in Muskogee, and I say it on the authority of God’s Word, who have passed from death unto life; who knows that Jesus saves them. It is not by any works that can save us, just His works. “He came to destroy the works of the devil” and as Peter states, “He went about doing good, healing all that was oppressed of the devil, for God was with Him.” And no, The Salvation Army wasn’t the first group to go around doing the most good, it was the Lord Jesus Christ.
But my heart is saddened by those as I think of the multitude who are not really saved. And God knows who they are. He sees the innermost heart. God can turn on His light in the darkest corner of every heart and life, and though there may be the profession and the cloak of religion and the outward garb, going to church, singing worship songs, Bible-reading and all these things, yet the heart itself may be like a cage of unclean birds; though the outward platter be clean, there may be rottenness and corruption within. That was the charge our Lord brought against the people who thought themselves saved and who did not want the Light when it came, but rejected it. Some people here in Muskogee are in the same state. They get angry with me for telling the truth, they would be left alone. Isn’t that what people in our society desire today? To be left alone and to not allow Christ to come in and renew and transform and beautify their lives. Just to think that some people grew up in the best homes, with godly parents and then they depart the faith. Is it the parents' fault? Many have asked me, “where did they go wrong”?
I don’t lay all the blame on the parent, but on the younger generation, as well. Where are the Daniels and the Elijahs of their day? Where are those young people that will say no to drugs and yes to Jesus? Where are the millennials that will repent of their sins and receive Christ in their hearts? Let us not wait until Christ returns and we are not saved! Just think the harvest is past, winter is coming in and we prepare for that, but when the winter of our lives come settling in people don’t prepare for that. Be as the Boy Scouts and “Be Prepared” for the coming of the Lord.
Charles Smith is a captain with Muskogee's Salvation Army.
