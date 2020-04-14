Car enthusiasts plan car show

Colby Brown, president of Car-Aholics, answers questions about the organization’s May 9 car show at Love-Hatbox.
1 What is Car-Aholics?
“918 Car-Aholics is a community of people that get together and share different types of cars around the state. They span across the 918 area code and have meets in either Tahlequah, Muskogee or Tulsa. It is a positive car scene with amazing people and builds.”
2 What will be happening at this event?
“There will be a car show inside of a World War II-era airport hangar. There will be different classes, prizes, giveaways, etc. music, food, and an awesome environment to be in.”
3 Is this event just for cars?
“This event will be for cars, bikes and trucks. We have a variety of builds within our community, so we have classes that fit each build!”
4 What do I do if I want to enter the show?
“For those who want to enter, they simply register the night before for $5 off their entry fee. Or you can sign up the day of the car show between the given times. You will then be guided inside of the hangar to park and placed in the appropriate class chosen.”
5 Are there prizes?
“Yes. there are prizes.”
— Kenton Brooks
If you go
WHAT: Car-Aholics Car Show.
WHERE: Love-Hatbox, 40th and Arline streets.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 9.
ADMISSION: $5 per spectator.
INFO: (918) 457-8250 or (918) 781-2879.
