Daxton Davis put a little extra shine on his Vette while showing it Saturday at Fort Gibson's Historic Auto Show.
The robin's egg blue car rode extra low, its Predator motor poking out the back.
At age 9, Daxton is almost as much a car show pro as other participants.
Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin said this year's car show drew about 112 cars to downtown Fort Gibson on Saturday.
"We did have some motorcycles, we had some real older cars, like from the 1900s, and we had some newer cars," Martin said. Some very nice vehicles."
Saturday events also featured a Kids Car Show. Winners of the car shows and Friday's burn out and loud pipe contest were not available on Monday.
Car show participants took pride in their vehicles — no matter their age.
Daxton said he's had his Corvette-styled go-cart for about three years. He said he didn't know what year the go-cart was.
"We got it somewhere in Tulsa and we had it all painted and stuff," he said. "Last year, the motor blew up on it, so we had to get a new one."
Daxton admitted he honestly couldn't say how fast the car went.
Lila Pigeon, 10, of Hulbert, paid extra attention to her pink plastic SUV.
"My sister printed some stuff out to turn it into a food truck," she said while setting up some toy plastic cups behind the vehicle.
While Lila talked, another youngster yelled awesome, got into Lila's vehicle and started to drive off before an adult stopped him.
Adult competitor Joe Berkley of Okmulgee took pride in his 2019 Need for Green Performance Pack Mustang.
He said that was the only year that color was offered, "and they only made 10 of these."
"This is my fifth Mustang," he said. "I've had all black mustangs, and then I decided to do something different. I saw this color, liked it."
He said he found the car at Matthews Ford in Broken Arrow. It was a lucky find.
"I just like the color, next thing I knew it was only a one-year color," he said, adding that he didn't have to pay extra for the color.
"It's so hard to find something that matches the green," Berkley said.
The green shirt he wore while polishing the car on Saturday almost matched.
He said this is the second year he's participated in the car show, but hasn't won yet.
"It would be a first if I do," he said.
Martin said Friday's burnout also went great.
"It was a nice evening, a little warm," she said. "Everybody came out and watch the burnout and the loud pipe contest."
