Cruis'n Angels' President Gary Thompson recalled the club's early car shows in the Curt's Mall parking lot.
"There would be about 30 to 40 cars," he said. "Now, there could be anywhere from 140 to 200 cars out there."
This year's Cruis'n Angels & BancFirst show will be Saturday at Hatbox Event Center and its hangars.
Thompson said visitors can expect "mainly just a great selection of a little bit of all kinds of automobiles — Model Ts on up."
"About anything from the 1940s to the 1970s is covered," he said. "They come from all over this part of Oklahoma, plus Arkansas. Some of the locals, you have your hobby show cars all the way up to quarter million dollar cars. There's a few of those that show up."
There also classes for newer cars, up to 2022.
"There are some older couples that have the nice pickup they're proud of, and they come get into the show," he said. "There's one that wins pretty often. If they like their car and just want to show it off, it's a good forum for that. It's enjoyable just looking at the cars talking to the people."
Over the past 25 years, Cruis'n Angels has held its shows at the Phoenix Plaza parking lot and Civic Center parking lot before moving to Hatbox Event Center a few years ago.
"The hangars have been our best move because they have the space, and it's indoors," Thompson said. "It's one of our best venues we've had so far."
The top five cars of the show, and the top three in each class, will win a trophy and $100.
Youngsters can vote on the car they like best, Thompson said.
A food truck and a Frigid Whip trailer will be there.
Thompson said participants also can win money and cash prizes, including a 50-50 pot drawing.
"What people like about our car show is that we put it on, but we don't enter our cars," he said. "And we pay the judges. That way, everything's all fair."
Proceeds from benefit the Eastern Oklahoma Spelling Bee, Good Shepherd Clinic and Baptist Free Clinic.
"We were able to give each one of them $3,000 last year," Thompson said. "Our sponsors are the main reason we have a successful show. We can't have it off of just making money from cars that show up.
"We give the money back because they're all local charities."
