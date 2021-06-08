A low-riding 1966 Chevrolet C10 truck took Best of Show and other awards at the Fort Gibson's Historic Car Show on Saturday.
The entry, owned by Danny Johnson of Tahlequah, was among 126 cars entered in the show. Johnson's truck also won Best Interior, Best Motor and Chassis and Best Paint.
Chevylane Cooper won the Kids Car Show with a 1955 Chevy pedal car gasser.
Cars rumbled and smoked Friday at the Loud Pipe and Burn Out contests.
The Loud Pipe winner was Daniel Szabo of Muskogee.
The Burn Out winner was Tabitha Banks of Muskogee.
The car show drew at least 200 car lovers to downtown Fort Gibson, said Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin.
