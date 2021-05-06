The youth group at Chandler Road Church of Christ held a car wash fundraiser for the Impson/Gilmartin Family Fund this last Sunday. Together they raised a little more than $1,800 to help this family through such a trying time.
Car wash benefits Impson family
- Submitted by Chandler Road Church of Christ
-
-
Obituaries
resident of Tulsa passed away May 3, 2021. He was a Retired Muskogee Firefighter and a U.S. Navy Veteran. The family is having private services. Condolences can be shared at www.floralhaven.com
73, Checotah resident, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. A memorial service celebrating Sherry's life will be 11 A.M. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Checotah Church of Christ. Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
age 68. Sanitation Technician. Died April 30th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services May 6th at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation May 5th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
87 years old Checotah resident, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Garrett Family Funeral Home-Checotah.
