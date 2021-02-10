Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older? Are they struggling with the effects of Alzheimer’s, Dementia, or Parkinson’s disease? Do you sometimes feel overwhelmed or stressed? You are not alone. Please join our online support group every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. For more information, contact Alysa Kinnell or Marissa Proctor, Social Services specialists at (918) 682-7891 and give us your email address to join or call the SENIOR INFO LINE at 1-800-211-2116.
