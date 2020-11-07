Wagoner and Tahlequah churches find ways to help families in need through the 111 Project's CarePortal network.
"There are needs out there, we just don't know what they are," said Jo Anna Condry, a member of First United Methodist Church, Wagoner. "We try to connect people who would like to lend a hand with people who know how to lend a hand."
The church is one of several Wagoner County churches that linked onto the network.
Liz Fowler, operations director for the 111 Project, said the CarePortal network connects churches, agencies, and community partners to help meet the needs of hurting children and families. 111 stands for "one church, one family, one purpose."
"This is done through a geographically based communication system that invites the local church and community to help," she said. "Opportunities on CarePortal include supporting children and families in crisis, foster care support, reunification efforts, adoption finalization, to assisting youth who are aging out."
CarePortal is active in 23 Oklahoma counties, including Cherokee and Wagoner.
"We work with our partners like Oklahoma Department of Human Services child welfare to launch counties when we have enough community and church support," she said.
Condry said she sets up people at her church by filing their emails. She said the churches work with Department of Human Services caseworkers within the county.
"When a caseworker has a need, they put a message out there and it goes to all the people who have entered their emails," she said.
She said the program came to Wagoner County in August.
First United Methodist Church pastor, the Rev. Greg Tolle, said a representative of Project 111 made a presentation at a recent ministerial alliance meeting. They needed five churches to get it started in Wagoner County.
"What CarePortal does is it helps match a need within the community — most of the time within the foster care system — with those people in churches that would be willing to help if there was a portal or way to make that happen," Tolle said. "CarePortal helps with the logistics to match a need with a church or those within the church who would like to meet that need."
He recalled one request in which First Baptist Church of Wagoner stepped forward and offered to help, "then our church helped with a portion.
"We've got the ability to pool resources and meet that need, so it's not just one entity," Tolle said. "Within our church, it was multiple Sunday school classes. By spreading that out, it made it easier to help."
Condry said their first case involved a family with seven children. The infant had health problems and needed an oxygen monitor. CarePortal connected the church with a caseworker.
"The caseworker contacted us and we responded through this portal, and said we had funds available, she said. "The three churches connected."
She said that when they found out that the baby got the monitor through a grant, churches asked if the family had other needs.
Condry said the churches took the money that was to have gone for the health monitor and bought some high chairs and a combination stroller and car seat for the family.
She said she met the family caseworker and helped put the donations in her car.
Fowler said Cherokee County churches work with Cherokee Nation Child Welfare as well as the DHS.
Project Executive Director Chris Campbell said the program seeks to launch in Muskogee County in 2020.
"It's a larger community, and there is a lot of need there," Campbell said. "It is definitely one of our next communities for focus."
Fowler said the program needs more than 20 churches to help make CarePortal active in Muskogee County and six churches to start up in McIntosh County.
"The church provides the critical relational and familial network that makes CarePortal work," Fowler said. "Many of the challenges that families face include resource needs but the community support makes all the difference."
You can help
• Churches can learn more about CarePortal or sign up to express their interest by going to https://www.111project.org/careportal/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.