CarePortal launches in Muskogee County

Written on the wall of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center are his famous words: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’”
Over 40 people passed by those words as they entered the Community Center to celebrate the launching of CarePortal in Muskogee County.
CarePortal, a growing connection technology managed by the 111Project, allows agency partners – like Oklahoma Human Services Child Welfare – to submit vetted needs to the community and local churches to serve families in crisis.
These vetted needs can range from diapers and wipes to bunk beds and blankets, which will help support a foster family, strengthen a biological family, or help a family get one step closer to reunification.
Tricia Howell, Oklahoma Human Services Director of Children Services, said she really believes in the power of CarePortal and how it can allow OKDHS and the local church to work together.
“The largest majority of families we work with are just struggling,” Howell said. “They don’t have a lot of support in relationships. The truth is most of them don’t have anybody.”
CarePortal is launched in 48 other counties in Oklahoma; Howell said she has been waiting for CarePortal to launch in Muskogee County for a long time.
“We’ve wanted this for a long time,” she said during the launch. “I’m so thankful for you guys. You will make a huge difference.”
Muskogee County has 126 children in foster care as of Aug. 1, according to monthly numbers released by the OKDHS.
“Can the churches of Muskogee support 126 children?” 111Project Eastern Oklahoma Director Dree Hogue asked during the launch.
111Project is a not-for-profit 501c3 with the mission to mobilize the local church so every child has family. The organization’s initial goal is to mobilize 1,000 churches across Oklahoma that can serve at least one family a month on CarePortal and recruit and support a foster family every year.
If 1,000 out of the 6,200 churches in Oklahoma commit to recruit and support one foster family a year, and serve one family a month on CarePortal, the state will move closer to having more than enough help for children and families in crisis.
Brushy Mountain Baptist Church Pastor Mark Hill is a grandfather of a child adopted from foster care. Hill heard of CarePortal in last October and saw it as a perfect way for the church to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus, he said.
“What a way to show the love of Jesus through CarePortal,” Hill said. “There are families that need the church.”
Over 10 churches were involved in the initial launch including Community Gospel Center, God’s Powerhouse Christian Center, Boulevard Christian Church, First Baptist Church in Fort Gibson, First Baptist Church Muskogee, First Assembly Muskogee, Brushy Mountain Baptist Church, New Community Church, St. Mark Baptist Church, Landmark Bible Church and Cresent Valley Baptist Church.
Howell said no family wants to interact with Child Welfare, but a major piece that is missing in the lives of the families she works with is support.
“Life is hard even when you have lots of support,” she said.
CarePortal has opened doors for meaningful support from churches to families in need throughout the state. Any churches or individuals interested in learning more or getting involved can visit 111project.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.