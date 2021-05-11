Caring for Muskogee County’s little heads in new beds

Sheriff Andy Simmons, Kimber Farris, Tera Masterson, Dennis Patel, Heather Cain, Mark Patel, Brandy Ridley, Elizabeth Cooper and Mickey Capps.

 Submitted by Oklahoma Department of Human Services

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Muskogee Hotel & Lodging Association in April to provide over 665 pillowcases for an initiative called “Pillowcases for New Places.” 

The drive, led by Region 4 North Foster Care recruiters of Oklahoma Department of Human Services, sought to bring light to Child Abuse Awareness Month and provide children with a clean and personalized pillowcase of their own when being placed in foster care. 

Sheriff Andy Simmons and his team, along with Heather Cain, secretary and treasurer; Dennis Patel, vice president; and Mark Patel, president, all of MH&LA, presented the pillowcases to Brandy Ridley, Foster Care supervisor, and Elizabeth Cooper, Muskogee County recruiter. 

Muskogee County has approximately 200 children in the foster care system out of a total nearing 1,000 children under Region 4 North counties. These counties consist of Adair, Cherokee, Creek, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties along with Muskogee. 

The goal is to provide every child in Region 4 North’s foster homes with a new personalized pillowcase and to have some extras for incoming children. For more information about the drive, contact Brandy Ridley: brandy.ridley@okdhs.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you