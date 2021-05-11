Caring for Muskogee County’s little heads in new beds

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Muskogee Hotel & Lodging Association in April to provide over 665 pillowcases for an initiative called “Pillowcases for New Places.”
The drive, led by Region 4 North Foster Care recruiters of Oklahoma Department of Human Services, sought to bring light to Child Abuse Awareness Month and provide children with a clean and personalized pillowcase of their own when being placed in foster care.
Sheriff Andy Simmons and his team, along with Heather Cain, secretary and treasurer; Dennis Patel, vice president; and Mark Patel, president, all of MH&LA, presented the pillowcases to Brandy Ridley, Foster Care supervisor, and Elizabeth Cooper, Muskogee County recruiter.
Muskogee County has approximately 200 children in the foster care system out of a total nearing 1,000 children under Region 4 North counties. These counties consist of Adair, Cherokee, Creek, McIntosh, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties along with Muskogee.
The goal is to provide every child in Region 4 North’s foster homes with a new personalized pillowcase and to have some extras for incoming children. For more information about the drive, contact Brandy Ridley: brandy.ridley@okdhs.org.
