WICHITA, Kan. – Carolyn York, daughter of Robert & Melissa Goosman, is among 449 students from the United States and Canada chosen to receive an academic scholarship from the Koch Family Foundation for the 2023-24 academic year. Carolyn will be attending Oklahoma State University.
Carolyn is the daughter of an employee of Georgia-Pacific.
Scholarships are awarded annually to applicants demonstrating a strong academic record, leadership, and extracurricular and community involvement. An independent panel of judges with expertise in the field of education selects recipients.
“We believe the purpose of education is to enable people to discover, develop, and apply their talents so that they can lead successful, fulfilling lives by creating value for others. It has been a pillar of the Koch Family Foundation for decades. This scholarship program not only provides financial assistance but also recognizes the hard work these outstanding young people have done, both in school and in their communities. I commend them for their accomplishments and wish them continued success,” said Liz Koch, president of the Koch Family Foundation.
The Koch Family Foundation created the academic scholarship program in 1970 for dependents of employees of Koch Industries, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Canada. To date, more than 5,200 scholarships totaling more than $9.7 million have been awarded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.