CASA expects a rise in child abuse amid pandemic

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children Executive Director Suzanne Hughes expects a rise in child abuse cases following the outbreak of COVID-19, she said.
"We expect to see an alarming increase in child abuse cases," Hughes said. "I think once everyone goes to school and goes back to life as normal, a lot of new cases will start coming into the system, and at some point we will be assigned to those cases."
Hughes attributed the potential increase to isolation during "safer at home" measures instituted by Governor Kevin Stitt. Without outside contact, Hughes said, detecting abuse going on at home becomes difficult.
"Kids go to school because that is their safe place. A lot of times we get reports from teachers or doctors, and without them having that same amount of contact, [Department of Human Services] isn’t getting a lot of those calls right now," Hughes said.
CASA For Children trains volunteer advocates for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. The advocates monitor the children throughout the process of fostering and eventually reunification or adoption, making recommendations to a judge on how a case should proceed. COVID-19 hasn't slowed their work down, Hughes said.
"Our staff is still working, and our volunteers are still staying connected with the CASA kids. Some of them have done these little house parades where they go by and wave to kids from the street," Hughes said. "They have been fantastic. My staff has been resilient and making sure we’re still laying eyes on our kiddos and making sure they’re still safe. We’re making sure the money we’re spending on this program is being used correctly."
Lynn Hamlin, public information officer for Muskogee Police Department, said her past experience as an investigator in child abuse cases made her wary of the isolation caused by COVID-19.
"I would have a concern for this reason: any time we have a break from school for Christmas Break or Thanksgiving Break and kids are home for an extended period of time, we tend to have an increase in child abuse and child sexual abuse cases once school gets back in session," Hamlin said. "Personally, that’s crossed my mind, that that’s something we very well could be dealing with the longer the pandemic goes on, and now the kids are not going back to school."
Hamlin echoed Hughes' worry that children would be isolated from people that would typically identify abuse.
"That’s a big part of it, because they aren’t going to school where perhaps they could tell a teacher or even a friend what’s going on," Hamlin said. "Let’s say a friend notices they’re behaving differently or notices a bruise, and they confide in that friend about that abuse. With them being isolated, if there's abuse taking place in the home, there's no one safe for them to report it to."
Strain on the family from sudden unemployment and less time away from one another could also create a volatile situation, Hughes said.
"Anytime that we see that families that are stuck indoors or maybe somebody’s lost their job, we know there’s going to be some strain on their relationship and on their finances and a lot of times that will lead to some abuse of some sort," Hughes said. "We hear that so many people have lost their jobs, and that alone is scary for families."
Hughes said she hopes the organization is incorrect about their anticipated outcome.
"We hope that we’re wrong," Hughes said. "I hope that there isn’t as much child abuse as I think that there is."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.