CASA for Children focuses on keeping families together

June is National Reunification Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of keeping families involved in the child welfare system together, and recognizing how the community can better support these families.
When a family becomes involved with the child welfare system, the first priority of the Department of Human Services and CASA for Children is to help reunite children with their parents whenever safe and possible — and during this month and beyond, CASA volunteers strive to engage and connect with the families so that they have the support and resources needed to have their children safely come back home.
“Some people believe that once children are removed from home and placed into foster care, no further help for them is needed,” said Suzanne Hughes, executive director of CASA for Children. “The reality, though, is that foster care is not meant to be a permanent situation, and most kids in foster care experience a sense of grief and loss after being removed from their home, regardless of what their situation was like.”
CASA recruits and trains Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA volunteers, to stay by a child’s side throughout their time in foster care, advocating first for reunification when safe and possible. These volunteers get to know the children, parents, and family as well as others involved in their lives — including foster parents, therapists, teachers, and attorneys — collaborating with everyone to put family reunification as the first priority whenever it is safe and possible.
“We know the vast majority of parents love their children and want what’s best for them, and the parents of the children we serve are no exception,” Hughes said. “We want to support parents during this time so that they have the tools and resources needed so that their children can live with them safely, because going back home is the best possible outcome for these kids.”
Many times, parents involved with the foster care system struggle to access the resources, support, and education they need to be able to complete services ordered by the judge. This issue has been especially glaring in the era of COVID-19, Hughes said.
“We’ve all been affected by the virus, but things like physical distancing, food and supply shortages, and the increased need to rely on technology and internet access have been weighing even more heavily on the families we serve,” Hughes said. “Our CASA volunteers can make a monumental difference by helping bridge the access gap and connecting families to services and support, during this time and beyond.”
CASA volunteers also make sure the children and parents have a support system of family and other caring adults who are able to help in whatever way is needed, and stay involved long after CASA and DHS involvement ends.
“If parents and children have a good support system, it’s much more likely that a plan for reunification will be successful and sustainable,” Hughes said. “That’s what we want for the children we serve — for them to be able to grow up safe, happy and supported, surrounded by people who love them.”
By becoming a CASA volunteer, you can help more children and families in your community stay safely and happily connected.
You can help
CASA’s volunteer recruitment, screening and training process have all moved online in order to continue to expand the CASA volunteer roster. The next Zoom information session will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Those interested in attending this information session should email jenny@casaok.org to register.
