CASA for Children in search of more volunteers

CASA for Children is seeking more volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children in foster care in Muskogee, Sequoyah, Wagoner, and McIntosh counties.
“We want every child involved in the child welfare system to have an advocate by their side while they go through such an uncertain time in their lives,” said Suzanne Hughes, executive director of CASA for Children. “We are always in need of more volunteers from the community to serve these children and their families.”
CASA volunteers with CASA for Children are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for a child or sibling group while they are in the foster care system. They advocate for the child in court, school, and other settings; and get to know everyone involved in the child’s life, including their parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors, family members and others.
CASA volunteers advocate first and foremost for children to be reunited with their parents whenever safe and possible. When reunification is not an option, they may advocate for the child to live with another relative or family friend. They can also advocate for the child to be placed in an adoptive home. In all cases, CASA volunteers are steadfast, consistent presences for the children they serve, making sure they are safe and have the resources and connections they need to grow and thrive.
“I love volunteering for CASA because I know I am helping children in need and families in crisis.” said Laura Wickizer, Muskogee County CASA volunteer. “I love knowing that these children are better off in their situation than before we came into the picture and what a world of difference it makes!”
Last year, CASA volunteers with CASA for Children served over 250 children throughout the four-county area served by the program, but there are still many children in need of an advocate.
“Our mission is to serve every child in our area,” said Hughes. “We never want a child to go without a CASA volunteer. That’s why we need our community’s support and for more people to step up and make a difference!”
Become a CASA volunteer and advocate for a child who needs you. No previous training or experience is required. Volunteers must be 21 years of age or older, be able to pass a criminal and child welfare history background check, and have a love and desire to help children in need.
If you’re interested in learning more about CASA and what it means to be a CASA volunteer contact Jenny Crosby via email at jenny@casaok.org or via phone at (918) 685-1501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.