CASA for Children salutes heroes who aren’t in the history books

During February, Black History Month, CASA for Children recognizes the positive difference that Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) volunteers of color have made for children in the foster care system.
“These volunteers aren’t mentioned in the history books, but they are making a tremendous difference in the lives of abused and neglected children in the foster care system,” said Suzanne Hughes, executive director of CASA for Children.
CASA volunteers are everyday citizens from the community who are screened, trained, and then appointed by a judge to advocate for a child’s best interest in court. Volunteers give time, energy, and compassion to create lasting positive change for local children.
“These children have already faced tough situations, and entering the foster care system can be traumatic. But when a child is placed in a culturally different setting, it can be even more challenging,” Hughes said. “They aren’t just removed from their homes but removed from their schools, community, place of worship, etc.”
Children served by CASA for Children are under the protection of the State of Oklahoma due to serious risk factors such as abuse or neglect. Many of these children face major barriers during their journeys to safe, permanent homes, often changing schools and foster placements multiple times. Every child deserves individual advocacy regarding their best interest, which is where CASA comes in.
“We need more volunteers who are sensitive to cultural differences, who can help foster parents work through the issues that a child is facing and who can be positive role models for children in care,” Hughes said.
CASA volunteers get to know the child(ren) they represent by talking with the child and everyone in the child’s life, such as parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers, and others. They gather information to assist judges and other professionals in making crucial decisions to meet each child’s needs, with the goal of determining the best permanent outcomes for these children.
Most importantly, the CASA volunteer gets to know the child, often becoming one of the most consistent adults in the child’s life. “CASA’s involvement helps children to feel more hopeful while also helping to improve outcomes for the children,” explained Hughes. “These improved outcomes can include safety, permanency, academic success, overall wellbeing, increased self control, positive social relationships, and optimism.”
Become a CASA volunteer and advocate for a child who needs you. CASA for Children is currently accepting applications for their next pre-service training that begins online in March 2022. Volunteers from all cultures, ethnicities, and backgrounds are welcome. For more information or to complete an application, visit www.casaok.org or call Jenny Crosby at (918) 685-1501.
