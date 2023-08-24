As the new school year approaches, CASA for Children is launching a back to school campaign to raise awareness about the urgent need for Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers for foster children.
Foster children often face numerous challenges, and the need for support is especially critical during their educational journey. At a time when many kids are excitedly preparing to return to school, foster children often find themselves in unstable and uncertain situations, lacking essential resources for academic success.
CASA volunteers are trained advocates who act as a consistent and caring voice for children in the court system. By volunteering their time, CASAs provide a crucial support system for foster children, ensuring their voices are heard and their best interests are prioritized. CASA volunteers work hand in hand with social workers, lawyers, teachers, and other professionals to ensure that foster children have access to the necessary resources and educational opportunities they deserve.
Through their back to school campaign, CASA for Children aims to shed light on the difficult circumstances faced by foster children, particularly during the back to school period. The campaign will focus on raising awareness, recruiting new CASA volunteers, and advocating for additional resources to support the education of foster children.
Volunteer training classes are forming now in Muskogee, Wagoner, Sequoyah, and McIntosh Counties. Become a CASA volunteer and have a direct impact in the lives of children in your community.
Share this story on social media, and use the hashtag #CASAKidsOK, amplifying the need for CASA volunteers in our community. Follow CASA for Children on Facebook and Instagram and share posts from there as well.
Your generous contribution will directly support the recruitment, training, and ongoing support of CASA volunteers, ensuring that foster children have the guidance they need to navigate their educational journey successfully.
The mission of CASA for Children, a voice for children, is to ensure the rights to safety within the home, and permanency in a family are protected through advocacy. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are community volunteers who represent the best interests of abused and neglected children who are in the custody of the child welfare system. After being thoroughly screened and trained, CASA volunteers are appointed to a child or sibling group. Through their court order volunteers research the case by talking to the child(ren), parents, professionals, and other involved parties. Using the information obtained from these resources, volunteers advocate directly in the courtroom to the judge on behalf of the child(ren)’s best interests.
By working together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of foster children, enabling them to thrive academically and build a brighter future. Join us in this important mission and become a CASA volunteer today. For more information contact Jenny Crosby, Training & Outreach Coordinator, via email at jenny@casaok.org or via phone at 918-686-8199.
