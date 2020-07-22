CASA to host online information session

If you have ever wanted to know just what CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is all about, a virtual information session is planned for you to learn more.
Join them at 9 a.m. July 31 for Coffee Talk. It's a virtual information session and the perfect no-obligation opportunity to learn more about CASA and their unique virtual learning opportunity and volunteer experience.
Email jenny@casaok.org for more information.
