CASA to host virtual coffee

While the COVID pandemic has altered our lives, one thing that has not changed is the fact that abused and neglected children still need Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Have you ever wanted to know just what CASA was all about? Are you looking for ways to better yourself AND your community during this time of physical distancing? Here is your opportunity!
Join them at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for coffee talk. A virtual information session and the perfect no-obligation opportunity to learn more about CASA and their unique virtual learning opportunity and volunteer experience.
Information: Email jenny@casaok.org.
