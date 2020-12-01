Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma (CCEOK) and Saint Francis Health System are partnering to distribute free food boxes through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. This community offering will occur on Saturday at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee's East Campus and at Catholic Charities main campus in Tulsa and other Saint Francis locations.
This special service project was initiated by Saint Francis Health System in recognition of this year being its 60th anniversary. Employees from many different Saint Francis locations and departments are also volunteering their time that day to assist with food box distribution.
The boxes will include fresh produce, meat and dairy products and are available to anyone who needs food while supplies last. All locations will feature a drive-thru distribution, allowing for social distancing with all recipients remaining in their vehicles.
The food distribution event in Muskogee will begin at 9 a.m. at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee - East Campus, 2900 N. Main St.
Catholic Charities has participated in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program since it first began in May 2020, and more than 4.8 million pounds of food has gone to families in need.
