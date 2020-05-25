Catholic Charities begins Farmers to Families food distribution

Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma (CCEOK) is partnering with GoFresh to distribute free food boxes through the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program, and distribution will take place in Muskogee. The boxes will include fresh produce and dairy products and are available to anyone who needs food while supplies last. The following dates, times and locations are confirmed with GoFresh. CCEOK will distribute at the same locations and times each week for four to six weeks, but these dates are confirmed through June 6 at this time. Current distribution times, dates and locations are being updated at https://cceok.org/F2F.
All locations are will feature a drive-through distribution, allowing for social distancing with recipients remaining in their vehicles. CCEOK is recruiting hundreds of volunteers to help with the distribution in each location. To volunteer, email volunteer@cceok.org or complete the form at https://cceok.org/volunteer and someone will contact to confirm.
Wednesday
Muskogee — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee East, 2900 N. Main St., Muskogee.
June 3
Muskogee — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee East, 2900 N. Main St., Muskogee.
