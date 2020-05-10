The Catholic Diocese of Tulsa announced that celebration of public Mass will resume the week beginning May 18 with Sunday Mass resuming May 23 and 24.
A media release says "the dispensation for attending Mass and the practice of live-streaming Mass will remain in place for those who wish to wait longer before returning to public worship."
The release said people attending Mass are encouraged to bring their face masks and hand sanitizer. Hymnals and other materials will be removed from the pews. Doors are to be propped open. Cry rooms and nurseries will be closed.
Parishes are asked to limit attendance to no more than 33 percent (one-third) occupancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.