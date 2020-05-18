Wastewater crews soon will have a safer, more sanitary way to monitor lagoon water.
Fort Gibson Utility Authority recently approved a $10,000 estimate from Cook Construction to install four catwalks at the town's wastewater plant.
"There are meters out there that monitor the water and they have to clean them," said Public Works Superintendent Jason Million. "It's kind of dangerous for them to do it from the bank.
Chuck Jones, an acting supervisor at the wastewater plant said three catwalks will be on one end of the wastewater lagoon. Another will be on the opposite side.
Million said the project "is one that Chuck has seen fit to mastermind."
"The floating gauges that are out in the water, we have been manually pulling those in, and it does not get an accurate reading," Million said. "To circumvent that, Chuck got the approval for the purchase of catwalks."
Town Administrator Brian DeShazo said the meters will be attached to the catwalks.
"It's really more for safety," he said.
DeShazo said the town expects to start work on the catwalks in two weeks.
Fort Gibson is working to repair flood damage inside the wastewater treatment plant building.
The facility was submerged by floodwaters around Memorial Day 2019.
There was no structural damage.
However, Deshazo said "it ruined everything inside there, the walls and the cabinets."
Jones said water rose to more than three and a half feet inside.
"We hope to start rebuilding it at the end of the month," Jones said.
Million said building repairs will go out for bid soon. He said the town recently had a meeting do see how much of the work would be considered remediation from the flood and how much would be standard repair.
Catwalks and flood damage repairs are the latest improvements to Fort Gibson's wastewater and sewer system, Public Works Superintendent Jason Million said.
The town completed updates to the plant and to sewer system lift stations about two years ago, Million said.
Projects included replacing submerged aerators with floating ones, Million said. Larger sewer lines were installed throughout the town.
Million said the town is engineering a second pressure line from our main lift station to the water plant. The line would help when there are heavy rains or high volume, he said.
"It will be another 12-inch line that will be added to our east Railroad Street south lift station," Million said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.