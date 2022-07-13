Cause of fatal July 7 fire remains undetermined

The cause of a fire that claimed the lives of the former city planner and her husband remains undetermined, said Ashley Stephens, resident agent-in-charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Former Muskogee City Planning Director Letitia "Tish" Callahan, 64, and her husband Rodney Callahan, 64, died when their house in southeast Muskogee was destroyed by fire. The original call came into Muskogee County at 2:51 a.m. July 7.
Because the couple were Native American, the ATF and Cherokee Nation marshals responded to conduct the investigation. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death, but it will be several weeks before results of toxicology reports are available to conclude their investigation.
ATF agents, including an accelerant investigating officer and K-9, began searching the rubble for evidence leading to a possible cause.
"They processed the scene. It looks like they believe it may have started at or near the front porch," Stephens said. "We'll have to wait on the medical examiner's results pursuant to the toxicology and everything else to see what the cause of death actually was. That will take several weeks from the ME's office."
A K-9 was brought in to search for accelerants, but nothing suspicious was noted in the case file, he said.
The Callahans were not located together in the home.
"She was inside the back door, and he was maybe toward a back room with a couple of dogs," Stephens said.
Tish Callahan worked for the City of Muskogee for 26 years, having retired this past February. The lifelong Muskogee native started as a secretary with the city, eventually receiving a promotion to assistant city planner in 1999 and served in that capacity until her appointment in 2019 as planning director.
Rodney Callahan worked at Georgia-Pacific. He then worked for a year in Oklahoma City as a plant manager before coming back to Muskogee as a sales and service representative for paper mills in the region. He retired in January of 2021.
Rodney and Tish Callahan married in August of 1977. They had three children and seven grandchildren.
The Callahans were members of The Brick.Church, where their son Jared is a pastor.
A celebration of life for Tish and Rodney will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, at First Assembly of God in Muskogee with the Rev. David Roberts officiating under the direction of Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home.
