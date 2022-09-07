Replacement of two bridges over the Arkansas River could slow U.S. 62 traffic for the next two years, Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials say.
ODOT District 1 Construction Engineer Mattie Abbott said drivers need to notice and heed the construction signs between Muskogee and Fort Gibson.
ODOT is replacing the two bridges, which have crossed the river for more than 50 years. The new bridges are expected to be wider than the existing ones.
"There are definitely going to be some delays through the work zone," Abbott said. "There's a lot of traffic using that bridge."
According to 2018 ODOT traffic counts, more than 21,000 vehicles travel daily on U.S. 62 between Muskogee Turnpike and Georgetown Road.
Orange lane diversion cones went up on Tuesday, limiting traffic to one lane each direction while crews prepare medians for crossovers and do preliminary patch work on the bridge deck.
"Any bad areas that we have that have the potential to cause issues during construction, they'll patch that bridge deck because we'll be running traffic both ways," Abbott said.
ODOT Public Information Officer Mills Leslie said patching and crossover construction could take about a month.
Once that is done, crews will divert highway traffic to the eastbound lanes and start work on westbound bridge replacement. Abbott said westbound bridge replacement could take about a year.
"We'll have two crossovers on the west side of the navigation bridges: One will be for switching traffic that's just driving east and west, and we'll have another one for people going northbound on 165 (Muskogee Turnpike) and getting onto that interchange ramp," she said.
A third crossover will be east of the OG&E railroad tracks. Abbott said ODOT will replace decks and beams for the U.S. 62 overpass over the tracks.
"Be aware this is going to be a tight construction zone during this first phase because we have to put traffic on that eastbound bridge, which is a narrower bridge," Abbott said. "If there are accidents on that bridge, it will be closed to get traffic back open and flowing. People need to be cautious."
The speed limit in that area will reduce to 45 miles an hour, she said.
When westbound bridge replacement is finished, highway traffic will be diverted to those lanes while the westbound bridge is replaced, she said.
Abbott said ODOT is confident the project will take two years. She said there is an incentive if the project is completed early.
The state agency had originally projected bridge work to start in spring 2022.
Abbott said, "our bids came in substantially over our estimate, so we had to readjust our estimate and money to fund it."
Project cost is estimated at $74.7 million. The project was awarded by the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to a joint venture between Jensen Construction Co. and Manhattan Road & Bridge Company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.