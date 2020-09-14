Celebrate American citizenship with free Zoom sessions on naturalization process

Each Sept. 17, Americans celebrate Constitution Day and Citizenship Day. The date also kicks off Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. It's a time for Americans to reflect on the rights and responsibilities of citizenship and what it means to be a U.S. citizen.
To celebrate these important commemorative dates, the Oklahoma Department of Libraries has joined with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to host two free Zoom sessions to discuss the Naturalization process, and everyone is invited!
• Session One: For Literacy Tutors, Adult Learning Instructors, and anyone interested in learning about the Naturalization Process
Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to Noon CST on Zoom
• Session Two: For immigrants interested in learning more about the Naturalization Process
Sept. 21, 6 to 8 p.m. CST on Zoom
To join either or both Zoom Sessions, contact Rebecca Barker: Rebecca.Barker@libraries.ok.gov or (405) 522-3205. She'll share instructions to help you join these online sessions.
These sessions will be a reminder of the freedoms and responsibilities conferred to all who have the privilege of calling themselves citizens of the United States of America.
