Celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Luncheon planned at ICTC

Indian Capital Technology Center and the Port of Muskogee have partnered to celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week by posting an Entrepreneur Lunch with special guest entrepreneurs who have successfully launched amazing businesses and continue to be outstanding in their respective fields.
Tammye Howell with Premier USA, Elizabeth King with King PR & Marketing, and Dan Morris with Advantage Controls will tell their stories on how they got started in their businesses. There will also be an advisor from the Oklahoma Small Business Development Center and an adviser from the Cherokee Nation Small Business Assistance Center to discuss business and answer questions.
Global Entrepreneurship Week was founded to highlight entrepreneurship as a driver of economic growth. Entrepreneurs are job creators, and through their innovative ideas, they bring new and improved services, products, and technology to everyone. All have a positive effect on the economy which contributes to increased employment and generates more wealth in the community and state.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Brackeen Center located in Building C at the ICTC-Muskogee campus. Lunch will be provided, but all attendees must register due to limited space. To register or for information: Katey Blair, (918) 348-7940 or Fabiela Kemble, (918) 348-7938.
