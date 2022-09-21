Celebrate National Public Lands Day with free visit to Oklahoma state parks

OKLAHOMA CITY — To celebrate National Public Lands Day, the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at Oklahoma State Parks this Saturday.
National Public Lands Day, held annually on the fourth Saturday of September, was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation and shines a spotlight on enjoying public lands.
Oklahoma’s 38 state parks currently make up over 80,000 acres of public land in the state. The State of Oklahoma owns 25,000 of those acres and leases the remaining 55,000 acres from various government entities.
From the bats at Alabaster Caverns to pelicans at the Grand Lake area to deer at Beavers Bend, public lands in Oklahoma State Parks provide habitats with room to roam for a diversity of wildlife.
Oklahoma State Parks’ vision is to provide citizens and visitors with public spaces that enhance and protect the environment, promote the quality of life in Oklahoma, encourage tourism and actively seek to maintain a balance between resource protection and recreational land use.
At state parks in Oklahoma, visitors can enjoy a wide range of recreational activities, like horseback riding, watersports and even wild caving. Click here to read about 10 unique experiences found in Oklahoma’s state parks.
Oklahoma State Parks encourages Oklahomans and visitors alike to visit a state park for free Saturday. To learn more about Oklahoma State Parks, visit TravelOK.com/Parks.
