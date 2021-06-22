Celebrating Pride Month – VA serves all who served

Each June, the nation celebrates Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month. VA recognizes the important contributions of all who have served, including the LGBT and related identities community. All veterans should have access to a safe and welcoming environment – not only in June, but every day of the year.
This year’s Pride Month theme at VA is “United for Equality.” Veterans, service members, their families, and their allies are united in their love of service to our country. We have created, and are strengthening, a culture of inclusion, respect, and compassion, through which every veteran, and every person, is treated the same. We are united for equality.
There are about one million lesbian, gay, and bisexual veterans in the United States. We thank every one of them — and everyone who has donned the uniform— for their service and sacrifice. We want to provide those who choose to come to us for their health care needs the best possible service. And I believe we do.
We know that diversity and inclusion yields strength and cohesiveness. Our differences make us better. On an even more fundamental level, doesn’t everyone have the right to enter the profession of their choice? Each person is equal, and each person should be treated that way.
Even so, we must acknowledge the difficulties that many LGBT veterans continue to experience. We know that members of the LGBT and related identities community have unique health needs, and that everyone is different.
Those who identify as members of the LGBT community are less likely to seek out routine care, largely because of a fear of discrimination. This can result in long-term adverse effects; LGBT veterans experience mental health issues and suicidal thoughts at higher rates than those outside this community.
We strive to provide an atmosphere in which veterans of all sexual orientations and gender identities believe that they can talk openly, honestly and comfortably with their health care providers about all the issues they may be experiencing, from the physical to the mental, from the emotional to the spiritual, and everything in between.
Establishing and maintaining a safe environment is something we are continuously focusing on. I am proud of the world class health care that VA provides, and the services we provide LGBT veterans, but we strive to continuously improve. Ensuring that we continue to foster the best possible environment requires trust, from both patient and provider.
Additionally, every VA medical facility has an LGBT veteran care coordinator who can help you find the provider that will work best for you. Michael McKee is the LGBT care coordinator at the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System and can be reached at (918) 384-4645 or you can visit our website at https://www.muskogee.va.gov/services/lgbt.
Here at VA, we serve all veterans, regardless of identity and what community they belong to. Every person who has worn the uniform deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.
