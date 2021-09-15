Centenarians of Oklahoma celebrates 30 years of service to Oklahoma seniors

Thirty years ago a small group of senior volunteers embarked on a mission to locate and honor Oklahoma citizens who had reached the age of 100 years or older. In 2020, even with a major pandemic decimating potential honorees, 134 centenarians were recognized. Each Oklahoma Centenarian is given a framed award certificate, a biography, and a Golden Okie pin. The honors continue throughout the centenarian’s years with birthday and Christmas cards plus an annual remembrance gift. Centenarians of Oklahoma has honored over 2,700 individuals during their 30 years of service.
The group has evolved over the years; a website has been added (centenariansok.com) as well as a Facebook page (Centenarians of Oklahoma). The mission remains the same: to honor all of Oklahoma’s most senior residents. Information: Director Gloria Helmuth, (918) 510-0150.
