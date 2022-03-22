Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair returns Saturday

Fort Gibson's Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair returns bigger for spring.
"I shot a goal for 40 vendors and I got 47 right now, and I still got calls today wanting in," said Kim Martin, executive director of Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce.
The fair will run 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Poplar and Lee streets.
Martin said the fair will feature direct sale vendors and homemade crafts.
"I have quilters coming," she said. "I also have people who make fudge. We'll have tumblers, furniture. It just ranges, so many different types of things."
She said she's excited about the fair's growth over the past couple of years. The fair is held one Saturday each month.
CAN Event Services, a local disc jockey, will provide entertainment.
"He's well known throughout the community. He's done lots of parties and school events," Martin said.
"I'm excited to give an event to downtown during each month of the year that brings tourists into Fort Gibson," she said. "We have a lot of people who come to see what the excitement is about. They end up shopping at all the different vendors because they have such unique items you can't find anywhere else. They come and they look, and then they tell their friends about it, then they come the next time."
Martin said fair-goers often take the opportunity to see other Fort Gibson sites, such as the National Cemetery or Fort Gibson Historic Site.
If you go
WHAT: Centennial Park Market and Craft Fair.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson.
