Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency earns the 2021 Century 21® Gold Medallion® Award

Recognizing the extraordinary sales effort of Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency in 2021, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, recently awarded the office with the Century 21 Gold Medallion Award for sales production. The national award recognizes independent Century 21® offices that achieve or surpass $1,751,000 in sales production or 298 closed transaction sides within the calendar year.
In honor of this accomplishment, Century 21 Real Estate LLC will present Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency with a customized trophy.
"The power of the Century 21 brand rests on the shoulders of the relentless sales professionals at Clinkenbeard Agency who always elevate and give 121% to their clients throughout the entire client relationship," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate. "So as we celebrate their accomplishments we understand that delivering extraordinary experiences is what homebuyers, sellers and property investors deserve, and they should be demanding from their real estate company and agent of choice."
There were many obstacles in 2021 yet this team continued in diligence applying the principles of building a sustainable real estate business and made it a stellar year.
"Receiving the Gold Medallion Award is a great honor for our office and while we celebrate the successes of 2021, Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency remains focused on servicing the real estate needs of the Muskogee community," said Steve Clinkenbeard, broker/owner of Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency.
Century 21 Clinkenbeard Agency, 2023 N. York St., is a full-service brokerage, specializing in residential, farm, ranch and commercial properties.
