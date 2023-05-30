FORT GIBSON —Johnny and Jamie Bowman have no family members buried among the 24,000 graves at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
Yet, they make it a tradition to take their daughters to the cemetery each Memorial Day.
“We just want to teach our family about the cost of freedom,” Johnny Bowman said during their visit Monday. “We want to give them a visualization of what it costs to keep our country free. Pay our respects. We just want to give honor to people who gave their lives for our freedom.”
William Ellis, who served 23 years with the National Guard, also visits the ceremony, in particular the the grave of U.S. Army Sgt. Anthony Peterson, who was killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 4, 2011.
“He was always a happy guy, always smiling, trying to encourage other people to do better,” Ellis said, adding that he keeps thinking “that he went too early.”
Scores visited Fort Gibson National Cemetery on Monday to remember fallen comrades or loved ones, or just to honor fallen service people in general.
“Soldiers, sailors and airmen who didn’t make it home,” Fort Gibson Mayor Tim Smith, a retired Army sergeant, said during the cemetery’s Memorial Day ceremony. “They gave the ultimate sacrifice wearing that uniform, so we’re not speaking Japanese, Chinese or German or whatever language.”
He asked those at the ceremony to remember “the ultimate sacrifice, for the ones who wrote the blank check to give it all.”
Smith said 26 of those he served with in Iraq didn’t make it home.
“I reflect on their sacrifice and I say their names,” he said.
Johnny Bowman said his family has come to Fort Gibson for the past four or five years.
“But we’ve done other National Cemeteries for about eight years,” he said.
Jamie Bowman said her father and father-in-law were in the service.
The Bowman’s daughters are Elizabeth, 7; Kate, 12, and Charlotte, 2.
Kate said she studies the dates of when the veterans died.
“And sometimes we search them up, find out how they died,” Kate said.
Elizabeth said she leaves pennies. Pennies are customary tokens to show someone visited the graves.
During the ceremony’s invocation, retired Navy and VA Chaplain Forrest Kirk recalled telling his grandsons what Memorial Day is like.
One boy said he didn’t want to die, Kirk said.
“Lord we know they didn’t want to die either,” Kirk said, referring to the fallen service people. “But they gave of themselves, so we could be here today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.